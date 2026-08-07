Guardians' Slade Cecconi: Sent to IL with arm fatigue

The Guardians placed Cecconi on the 15-day injured list Friday with right arm fatigue, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cleveland recalled Franco Aleman from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move. After working exclusively as a starter the first four months of the season, Cecconi was bumped to the bullpen this week following the team's acquisition of Foster Griffin. The transition hasn't gone well for Cecconi, who failed to record an out in Thursday's 13-6 loss to the Mets, while surrendering four runs on three hits and two walks with a wild pitch.