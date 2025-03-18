Cecconi was diagnosed with a mild left oblique strain Tuesday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Cecconi's injury will put an early end to his spring after just three appearances, during which he allowed 11 runs (10 earned) over 5.1 innings. The right-hander has already begun rehab, though he hasn't yet been cleared for throwing and will begin the season on the injured list. Once he receives the green light to start a throwing program, a clearer return timeline may emerge.