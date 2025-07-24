Cecconi didn't factor into the decision Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out two.

Cecconi was able to work at least six innings in his fourth consecutive start, though the two punchous did tie a season low. The 26-year-old right-hander has also hurled at least six frames while conceding two runs or fewer on four occasions over his last six outings. Cecconi has put together a steady 3.76 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 60:20 K:BB over 69.1 frames, and he's in line to carry plenty of streaming appeal in fantasy next week at home versus the last-place Rockies.