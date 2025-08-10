Cecconi (5-5) took the loss Sunday against the White Sox, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over three innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old righty struggled in this short, 68-pitch outing, as he conceded multiple homers for the first time in his last four starts. Over his three most recent appearances, Cecconi pitched well, tossing 19 frames with a 3.32 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB. He yielded both long balls in the first, with Lenyn Sosa popping a two-run homer and Colson Montgomery knocking a solo shot. Cecconi will carry a 4.11 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 73:24 K:BB across 85.1 innings into his next start, which currently lines up to be at home against Atlanta next weekend.