Cecconi will build up as a starter during spring training, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Cecconi, who was acquired from Arizona during the offseason, worked as a starter and reliever with the Diamondbacks, although he was knocked around in both roles. The Guardians' front office was concerned about starting depth entering the offseason, and they've worked to address that, adding Cecconi and Luis Ortiz, but there are still unknowns. Both Gavin Williams and Triston McKenzie had rocky campaigns in 2024, which opens a crack for Cecconi to emerge as a member of the rotation that opens the season.