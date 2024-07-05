The Guardians acquired Howard from the Giants in exchange for cash considerations.
The right-hander had been designated for assignment by the Giants after holding a 5.63 ERA over seven appearances --two starts -- in 2024. Howard does not have any minor-league options left, so he will go directly onto the Guardians' roster, presumably working in a long-relief role.
