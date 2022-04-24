Kwan passed all concussion testing and will start in left field and bat second in Sunday's game against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Kwan is still a bit banged up in the aftermath of Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Yankees after he ran hard into the outfield wall in the ninth inning while chasing down Isiah Kiner-Falefa's tie-breaking double. The rookie wasn't forced to exit the contest upon being evaluated by a trainer, however, and he looks as though he's still feeling well enough to play less than 24 hours later. Before hurting himself in the outfield, Kwan went 0-for-4 at the dish to snap a four-game hitting streak.