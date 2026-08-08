Guardians' Steven Kwan: Clubs rare home run in win

Kwan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored in an 8-2 win over the White Sox on Friday.

In the top of the sixth inning, Kwan came up to bat and blasted his first home run since April 6 and only his second of the season to extend Cleveland's lead to 8-1. The 28-year-old extended his hitting streak to seven games and has now recorded at least one hit in 13 of his last 14 games. Over his last 30 games, Kwan is batting a scorching hot .406/.487/.525 with 16 walks in 117 plate appearances.