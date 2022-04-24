Kwan (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after exiting Sunday's game against the Yankees, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Kwan's hamstring cramped up following his second at-bat Sunday, and manager Terry Francona said the outfielder's removal was "preventative." Although the Guardians are optimistic that Kwan isn't dealing with a serious injury, they'll see how he feels after the team travels to Los Angeles. If the 24-year-old misses additional time, Oscar Mercado and Josh Naylor will likely see increased at-bats.