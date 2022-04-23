Kwan went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.
Kwan doubled in the first inning and reached third base but wasn't able to put Cleveland on the board. He later added a single in the fifth. The rookie outfielder was stuck in a 3-for-19 drought over his previous six games. He's now slashing .395/.510/.579 with six extra-base hits through his first 12 career MLB appearances.
