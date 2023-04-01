Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and five RBI in Friday's 9-4 win over the Mariners.

The Guardians' leadoff hitter was at his pesky best, seeing 38 total pitches across his six plate appearances and putting his team in the lead for good in the fourth inning with a two-run double that he slashed just inside the foul line past third base. He also chipped in a sacrifice fly and a two-run single. Kwan's .298 batting average last season was buoyed by a .323 BABIP, but given his contact-heavy approach, those numbers seem eminently repeatable in 2023.