Kwan was removed from Sunday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the third inning due to an apparent injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. He went 0-for-2 before he was replaced by Ernie Clement.

After crashing into the left-field wall late in Saturday's 5-4 loss, Kwan stayed in the game and cleared subsequent evaluations for a concussion after the contest. It's not clear if his early exit Sunday was a result of some late-arriving concussion symptoms, or if he was dealing with an unrelated illness or injury. Expect the Guardians to provide an update on the star rookie's condition after the game.