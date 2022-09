Kwan went 3-for-5 with a home run, five RBI, two runs scored and two steals in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Kwan's big day Sunday was capped by a grand slam in the top of the eighth inning to put Cleveland up 10-2 and all but seal the game. His five RBI and two stolen bases were both career highs. Additionally, with six total bases on the day, his slugging percentage improved to .400 on the season, the highest it's been since May 14.