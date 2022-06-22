Kwan went 4-for-6 with a run scored in a 6-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday.

Kwan caught the attention of fantasy managers with an offensive barrage on the season's opening weekend. After seeing his roster rate rise immediately afterwards, Kwan then cooled off considerably in May, slashing a weak 173/.271/.253 over the span of the month. He has since gotten back into a groove and after Tuesday's four-hit game he is now slashing .364/.400/.382 in June. He doesn't offer any power but the Guardians like to lead him off against right-handed pitching and he has shown he can hit for average in bursts.