Kwan went 4-for-8 with a walk and a run scored across both games of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the White Sox.

He went 2-for-4 in both contests, giving the outfielder six multi-hit efforts through 13 games in July. Kwan is slashing .288/.339/.346 this month while adding four RBI, three runs scored and three doubles. That's in line with his .285/.368/.362 slash line for the season, and his contact-focused approach has made him a reliable option as the Guardians' leadoff hitter.