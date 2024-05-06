The Guardians placed Kwan on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left hamstring strain.

Cleveland hasn't disclosed the grade of Kwan's hamstring strain, which he suffered in Saturday's 7-1 win over the Angels. The injury forced him to miss his second game of the season Sunday, and he'll be sidelined through at least May 14 as a result of landing on the IL. The Guardians called up prospect Kyle Manzardo from Triple-A Columbus to take over Kwan's spot on the 26-man active roster, and Manzardo should also inherit an everyday role while the 26-year-old outfielder is on the shelf. Manzardo will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter in Monday's series opener versus the Tigers and will hit seventh, while Estevan Florial will fill in for Kwan in left field and atop the batting order.