Guardians' Steven Kwan: Heads to bench Sunday
Kwan is not in Sunday's lineup against the Athletics.
Kwan is hitting .379 with zero home runs and two steals over his last nine games but he will head to the bench against lefty Cole Irvin. Oscar Mercado will start in left field and bat eighth.
