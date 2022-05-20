site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Hits bench against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Kwan will sit Friday against the Tigers.
Kwan hits the bench against lefty Tarik Skubal, meaning he's now sat against six of the last nine southpaws the Guardians have faced. Ernie Clement will start in left field.
