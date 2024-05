Kwan (hamstring) will have his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Columbus beginning Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Kwan went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run and a walk over two games with High-A Lake County over the weekend. The outfielder is expected to play six-to-eight innings in left field Tuesday. He may stay with Columbus for the remainder of the Guardians' road trip, which makes it possible Kwan could be ready to return to the majors by Friday.