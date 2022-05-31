Kwan went 1-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Royals. He was also hit by a pitch.

Kwan hasn't done a lot of running in his rookie year -- he's now 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts. The outfielder never had more than 11 steals in a minor-league campaign. He entered Monday on a 2-for-28 skid in his last nine games. For the season, he has a .244/.349/.350 slash line with a home run, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, one triple and six doubles while seeing regular time in the corner outfield positions.