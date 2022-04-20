Kwan isn't starting in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Kwan has cooled off recently, going 0-for-11 with an RBI, a walk and two strikeouts in his last three appearances. Ernie Clement will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's matinee.
