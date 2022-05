Kwan is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Padres.

Oscar Mercado will get the start in left field while the lefty-hitting Kwan retreats to the bench for the nightcap with southpaw MacKenzie Gore on the hill for San Diego. Kwan was in the lineup for the Guardians' 5-4 loss in Game 1, going 1-for-5 with an RBI.