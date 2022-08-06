Kwan (foot) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Kwan fouled a pitch off his left foot and exited Friday's game, and while the Guardians said his removal was precautionary, it would seem there is some lingering soreness. Andres Gimenez will move up to the leadoff spot against right-hander Luis Garcia as Will Benson takes over for Kwan in left field.