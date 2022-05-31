Kwan is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Royals.

The lefty-hitting Kwan, who has gone 3-for-31 at the plate over his last 10 games and is now sitting on a .244 average for the season, will take a seat with southpaw Daniel Lynch on the hill for the Royals. The righty-hitting Oscar Mercado replaces Kwan in the Cleveland outfield.