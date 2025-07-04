Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk in Thursday's 1-0 extra-inning loss to the Cubs.

Kwan tallied his 28th multi-hit game of the season, but he was caught stealing for the second time this year. The left fielder was batting a torrid .333 as of May 9, but he's cooled down quite a bit following the hot start to the campaign. Kwan is still batting a healthy .260 over his last 169 at-bats, but he has only two home runs, 11 doubles, nine RBI and 12 runs scored during this 44-game period.