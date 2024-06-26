Kwan went 1-for-5 with one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Orioles.

Kwan has let his bat do the talking since he returned from a hamstring injury, going 33-for-75 (.440) over his last 19 contests. Predictably, he hasn't tried his luck much on the bases, going 1-for-2 in stolen base attempts in that span. He's now at a .385/.443/.563 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 48 runs scored and four steals over 51 contests, and it's safe to assume his speed will remain down given his history of hamstring issues.