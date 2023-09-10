Kwan went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Angels.

Kwan was on the front end of a double steal with Jose Ramirez in the fifth inning. This was Kwan's third steal in September and his 19th of the season, matching his total as a rookie from last season. The outfielder is hitting .289 (11-for-38) in September, a modest improvement on his .272 mark for the year. He's added five home runs, 49 RBI, 84 runs scored, 32 doubles and six triples through 141 contests.