Kwan went 2-for-3 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.
Kwan slumped late in May, but he's gone 7-for-20 (.350) over his last seven games to bounce back early in June. The outfielder has picked up two stolen bases in that stretch and is now 3-for-4 on the basepaths this season. He's added a .257/.355/.357 slash line with a home run, 15 RBI, 21 runs scored, two triples and seven doubles. Kwan should continue to start regularly against right-handed pitchers, but he's lost some playing time to Oscar Mercado and Ernie Clement against southpaws.