Guardians' Steven Kwan: Racks up three hits, steal Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kwan went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 4-2 win over the Dodgers on Monday.
Kwan provided a big spark out of the leadoff spot, notching his third multi-hit game so far this season. The veteran outfielder knocked in the game's first run with a third-inning double and scored Cleveland's final run following a bunt single in the seventh. Kwan is off to a nice start to the campaign, slashing .318/.318/.364 through 22 plate appearances.
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