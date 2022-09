Kwan went 3-for-5 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

Kwan supplied an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored on hits by Jose Ramirez in the third and 11th frames. This was the seventh multi-hit effort in 10 games for Kwan, who is batting a stellar .458 (22-for-48) in that span. The rookie outfielder is up to a .301/.376/.402 slash line with six home runs, 50 RBI, 86 runs scored and 19 stolen bases through 140 contests.