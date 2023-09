Kwan went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Kwan went just 1-for-12 with two walks over this week's three-game series versus the Twins, but he quickly broke out of the small slump. The outfielder was also caught stealing once Thursday. He's collected five multi-hit efforts over his last 13 games and has a .271/.338/.373 slash line with five home runs, 18 steals, 48 RBI and 82 runs scored over 138 contests this season.