Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Tigers.

Kwan doubled in a run in the fifth inning to record his 21st RBI of the season. He's been cold at the plate of late, hitting just .205 with four RBI and four runs scored across his last 11 games. Overall, Kwan has maintained a decent .274/.362/.350 line across 271 plate appearances, though he has only one home run and five stolen bases for the season.