Kwan went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Giants.

Kwan drew a walk to open the contest before coming around to score on a Jose Ramirez home run in the next at-bat. He would come home a second time in the very next inning after reaching via single and stealing second. The left fielder finished with two hits in the contest, marking his fourth multi-hit performance this month and he's now hit safely in three of his last four games. Kwan has also swiped four bags already in September after stealing a combined three bases over the previous two months.