Guardians' Steven Kwan: Records steal in loss

Kwan went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 3-2 loss to Texas.

Kwan's season-opening slump has impacted his role on the team in various ways. He's no longer leading off and Friday's steal was just his third a little more than a third of the way through the season. He's had double-digit steals in all four previous MLB seasons but is now on pace for fewer than 10. While the slump hasn't cost the left-handed batter starts against southpaws yet, Kwan was pinch hit for in the ninth inning against the left-handed Jacob Latz. He's batting just .176 against southpaws in 2026.