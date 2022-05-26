Kwan isn't starting Thursday's game against the Tigers.
Kwan started in three of the last four games and went 2-for-11 with a strikeout, but he'll get a breather with left-hander Tarik Skubal on the mound Thursday. Oscar Gonzalez will start in right field and bat sixth while making his major-league debut.
More News
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Hits bench against lefty•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Scores three runs, steals bag•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Crushes first career homer•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Out for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Guardians' Steven Kwan: Two hits in win•