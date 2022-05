Kwan went 1-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored and a stolen base in Monday's 12-9 win over the White Sox.

Kwan drew a walk and swiped second before coming around to score on an error in the first inning. It was his first career steal and he's now up to 19 runs scored this year after crossing home three times Monday. He's hitting 10-for-37 (.270) during his active nine-game hitting streak.