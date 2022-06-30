Kwan went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base and three runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Kwan went 0-for-6 with two walks in Tuesday's doubleheader, but he was able to get back to productive hitting Wednesday. The rookie outfielder has four multi-hit efforts in his last nine games, going 13-for-33 (.394) in that span. For the season, he's slashing .288/.374/.371 with one home run, 18 RBI, 32 runs scored and five steals in 60 contests. He should continue to regularly bat leadoff versus right-handed pitchers, and he could start to get more looks against southpaws if his bat stays hot.