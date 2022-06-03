Kwan isn't starting Friday's game against Baltimore.
Kwan will be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games since left-hander Bruce Zimmermann is on the mound for the Orioles on Friday. Oscar Mercado is starting in right field and batting eighth.
