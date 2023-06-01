Kwan went 3-for-6 with three runs scored and one steal in Wednesday's 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Kwan notched multiple hits for the third time over Cleveland's past four games and recorded his fourth three-hit outing of the season. The second-year outfielder is one of the best contact hitters in MLB, and his speed makes him an instant threat whenever he's on base. He's slashing .263/.345/.346 across 55 games, which is down from his superb rookie season last year, but he's still locked into the leadoff spot on a regular basis.