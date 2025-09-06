Kwan went 2-for-4 with a walk, two steals, two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Kwan started and finished the win. His two-run single in the second inning plated the Guardians' first two runs, and he scored the final run in the sixth. The two stolen bases upped his season total to 16 (134 games) and were his first successful attempts in 16 contests. His career-high in thefts is 21, which he established in 2023 over 158 games.