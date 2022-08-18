Kwan went 2-for-5 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over Detroit.

Kwan tallied an RBI double off lefty reliever Andrew Chafin in the eighth to draw Cleveland within one and eventually scored to take the lead on a double from Jose Ramirez. Although his double came off a lefty, the outfielder has more power against righties with a .414 slugging percentage in 309 at-bats compared to a .321 slugging percentage in 81 at-bats against lefties. The 24-year-old has hit very well lately with an .873 OPS in 54 at-bats during his last 14 games.