Kwan went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and walked in a run during Thursday's 8-4 win over the White Sox.

Kwan reached base four times Thursday and tagged Jared Shuster for a homer in the second inning. The outing was Kwan's first three-hit game since June 16 and his 12th of the season. MLB's leader in batting average, Kwan is slashing .367/.424/.538 with 50 runs across 265 plate appearances.