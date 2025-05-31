Kwan went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and a steal in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Tigers.

Kwan doubled and singled in the third and fourth frames, respectively, before cutting the deficit to one run in the sixth on a solo home run to right field. It was the sixth time this season that Kwan has recorded at least three hits in a game, and four those games have come in May. He'll finish the month with a .308/.374/.413 slash line, four steals, eight doubles, one home run and five RBI in 115 plate appearances.