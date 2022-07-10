Kwan went 3-for-6 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 13-1 rout of the Royals.

Kwan has four multi-hit efforts in his last 11 games, though he's also posted five 0-fers in that stretch. The rookie outfielder has maintained a solid .279/.363/.361 slash line one home run, 23 RBI, 34 runs scored, five stolen bases, 11 doubles and three triples in 70 contests. There's not much power in his bat, but his steady eye (30:23 BB:K) has earned him a regular place atop the Guardians' lineup.