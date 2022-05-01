Kwan (hamstring) went 2-for-4 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Athletics.
Kwan missed five games with right hamstring tightness, but it didn't slow him down at the plate. The rookie outfielder has enjoyed a meteoric rise to relevance this season, though the potential for regression looms. He's slashing .354/.459/.500 with seven RBI, 10 runs scored, a triple and five doubles in 15 games, but he has yet to hit his first big-league homer. Kwan's line is propped up by a 15.8 percent walk rate and a .386 BABIP -- the patience at the plate is sustainable, but the luck probably won't last all year.