Kwan went 0-for-1 with four walks, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

Kwan embodied patience Saturday, drawing walks against three different pitchers. He scored in the first and fourth innings, and he added a steal for the first time since Aug. 14. The rookie outfielder is now walking at a 10.4 percent clip, compared to a 9.5 percent strikeout rate. He's added a steady .287/.366/.374 slash line with 13 steals, three home runs, 37 RBI and 69 runs scored through 124 contests.