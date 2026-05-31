Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Guardians' Stuart Fairchild: Fills in for injured teammate

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Fairchild entered Saturday's game for the injured Angel Martinez (foot) and went 0-for-2 in a 9-1 loss to Boston.

Fairchild saw his first game action in the majors since being called up Friday after Steven Kwan was placed on the bereavement list. Martinez, who was removed after four innings, underwent an MRI following the game and more should be learned about his status Sunday. If Martinez is forced to miss time, the right-handed hitting Fairchild or the lefty-hitting Petey Halpin are the expected fill-ins.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!