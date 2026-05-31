Guardians' Stuart Fairchild: Fills in for injured teammate

Fairchild entered Saturday's game for the injured Angel Martinez (foot) and went 0-for-2 in a 9-1 loss to Boston.

Fairchild saw his first game action in the majors since being called up Friday after Steven Kwan was placed on the bereavement list. Martinez, who was removed after four innings, underwent an MRI following the game and more should be learned about his status Sunday. If Martinez is forced to miss time, the right-handed hitting Fairchild or the lefty-hitting Petey Halpin are the expected fill-ins.