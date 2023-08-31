Bibee did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings in a 5-2 win over the Twins. He struck out eight.

Bibee held the Twins scoreless over the first four innings before allowing a walk and a single in two of the first three at-bats to open the fifth, which would lead to two runs coming across for Minnesota. The 24-year-old right-hander was able to get through the inning but would not return in the sixth as the Guardians eventually went on to win in extra innings. Bibee still has not allowed more than three earned runs in any start since June 13 and he's allowed two or fewer runs in 10 of his last 12 outings. He's also recorded at least five strikeouts in five straight starts and currently holds a 2.83 ERA in August.