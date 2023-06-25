Bibee (4-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and four walks over six innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

After giving up five homers over his last five appearances, Bibee kept the ball in the park Saturday and managed to hold the Brewers without an extra-base hit. The rookie has been quite impressive to start the campaign, allowing one earned run in five of his 11 starts while posting an 8.80 K/9 through 59.1 innings. His lone blemish has been his control, as he's dished out at least three walks four times. Bibee's tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.