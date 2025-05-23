Bibee (4-4) earned the win Thursday over the Tigers, allowing three hits and a walk across seven scoreless innings. He struck out eight.
Bibee was stellar Thursday, as he got through seven innings for the third time this year while setting a season high with eight strikeouts. The 26-year-old Bibee lowered his ERA to 3.57 with a 1.21 WHIP and 43:18 K:BB across 10 starts (58 innings). He's currently in line for a tough home matchup with the Dodgers in his next outing.
More News
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Surrenders 10 hits in loss•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Goes seven innings in loss•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: On track to start Saturday•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Exits start with apparent cramping•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Allows one run over seven frames•
-
Guardians' Tanner Bibee: Earns second win•